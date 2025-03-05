Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Grand Central Brewhouse x Rowdies: Leg Day IPA is Back!

Rowdies fans and beer fans, get ready—Grand Central Brew House is an official brewery partner of the Tampa Bay Rowdies, and their Leg Day IPA is back for the 2025 season!
Posted

Rowdies fans and beer fans, get ready—Grand Central Brew House is an official brewery partner of the Tampa Bay Rowdies, and their Leg Day IPA is back for the 2025 season!

You can find it at Al Lang Stadium all season long, PLUS it’s now available on draft at bars & restaurants across St. Pete thanks to GCB’s new partnership with Great Bay Distributing.

So whether you're at the stadium or your favorite local spot, you can raise a pint to the Rowdies!

For more information, visit GrandCentralBrew.com and RowdiesSoccer.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com