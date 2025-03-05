Grand Central Brewhouse x Rowdies: Leg Day IPA is Back!

Rowdies fans and beer fans, get ready—Grand Central Brew House is an official brewery partner of the Tampa Bay Rowdies, and their Leg Day IPA is back for the 2025 season!

You can find it at Al Lang Stadium all season long, PLUS it’s now available on draft at bars & restaurants across St. Pete thanks to GCB’s new partnership with Great Bay Distributing.

So whether you're at the stadium or your favorite local spot, you can raise a pint to the Rowdies!

For more information, visit GrandCentralBrew.com and RowdiesSoccer.com.