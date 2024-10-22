Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

‘Gorey Stories’ on Stage at Jobsite Theater Oct. 23 - Nov. 17

Jobsite is revisiting its wildly popular show from the early aughts that enjoyed two sold-out runs. Gorey Stories is on stage October 23 - November 17!
Posted

Jobsite is revisiting its wildly popular show from the early aughts that enjoyed two sold-out runs. Gorey Stories is on stage October 23 - November 17!

Gorey Stories is a compilation of artist-author Edward Gorey’s stories, poems and limericks – a neo-gothic vision of the world as dark, mysterious, and yet simultaneously hilarious. In the mix are unusual creatures, curious landscapes, insanity, fanaticism, murder, catchy tunes, and a deep appreciation for all things artistic.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit JobsiteTheater.org. Use code TREAT for $15 tickets to the 7:30pm show on October 23.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com