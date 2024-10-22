‘Gorey Stories’ on Stage at Jobsite Theater Oct. 23 - Nov. 17

Jobsite is revisiting its wildly popular show from the early aughts that enjoyed two sold-out runs. Gorey Stories is on stage October 23 - November 17!

Gorey Stories is a compilation of artist-author Edward Gorey’s stories, poems and limericks – a neo-gothic vision of the world as dark, mysterious, and yet simultaneously hilarious. In the mix are unusual creatures, curious landscapes, insanity, fanaticism, murder, catchy tunes, and a deep appreciation for all things artistic.

