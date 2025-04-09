Good News For Last-Minute Tax Filers: E-File Returns Directly with IRS for Free Using Direct File

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Economic Security Project

An estimated one-third of Americans wait until the last minute to do their taxes, according to a recent study by IPX 1031: 31% procrastinate because they don’t think they’ll get a refund, and 1-in-4 “do not feel prepared” to file taxes in 2025. April 15 is by far the biggest tax filing day of the year.

Now, thanks to the expansion of the IRS Direct File tool, millions more Americans can now file quickly and at no cost. The average American spends $160 and nine hours filing taxes. Direct File saves that and now more than 32 million households can file their taxes for free directly with the IRS and easily access the tax credits they qualify for and deserve.

For more information, visit DirectFile.IRS.gov.