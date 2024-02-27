'God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater' on Stage at freeFall Theatre Now - March 10

God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater is on stage at freeFall Theatre in St. Pete now through March 10.

This production pays homage to Vonnegut’s witty humor and energetic dialogue with an infectious score by the Oscar-winning team of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Little Shop of Horrors). Bored and unfulfilled by philanthropy, Millionaire Eliot Rosewater sets off on a journey to find his life’s purpose. This search takes him to Rosewater County, Indiana, his family’s former home, that has lost all hope. Through a series of misadventures, both Eliot and the town find themselves irrevocably changed in a musical that is both deeply funny and wildly sincere. This show is intended only for mature audiences. Audience discretion is advised.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit freeFallTheatre.com. Use code ROSEWATER to get $10 off!