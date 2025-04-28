Watch Now
Glazer Family Small Business Fund Boosts 98 Local Businesses with $1M in Grants

The Glazer Family Small Business Fund is donating funding to 98 local small businesses as part of its second round of grant awards.
To date, nearly 200 local businesses have received funding, including March's initial round of grants that saw 95 businesses awarded funds. It was thanks to a $1 million commitment by the Glazer family.

One of those businesses is Ceiba Ltd Co, which closed for over four weeks due to 43 inches of flooding from Hurricane Helene and additional storm impacts. The office sustained severe damage, including loss of files, computers, equipment, and furniture. The company is still displaced, operating from a temporary office at a partner’s home. Revenue dropped from $1.5M to $800K, with no insurance claims or financial assistance received.

