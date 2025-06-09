GL Homes Donates $90K in Furniture to Habitat for Humanity in Pasco County

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: GL Homes

Habitat for Humanity of East and Central Pasco County just received its largest furniture donation in 2025, valued at an estimated $90,000, from homebuilder GL Homes.

As a longstanding Habitat for Humanity supporter, this generous contribution includes cabinets, countertops, curtains, kitchen sinks, lighting fixtures, appliances, and office furniture. It was sourced from their Winding Ridge community in Wesley Chapel.

In the last five years, GL Homes has donated $200,000 in furniture and building supplies to Habitat's ReStore in Pasco County.

The sales from donated items help Habitat for Humanity partner with local families to build, rehabilitate, and repair safe and affordable homes in local communities and around the world — a good deal for the customer, the community, and the environment.

For more information, visit GLHomes.com & HabitatPasco.org.