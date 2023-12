It’s the season of giving! If you’re looking for the perfect gift for that special someone who has everything— or the ideal present for a loved one who lives in a stormy part of the country, you’re in luck.

Natural disaster and travel prep expert Cheryl Nelson joins us with more on the ultimate gift of safety preparedness!

For more information on Jackery Solar Generators, visit Jackery.com. You can save 5% by using the code JABACKUP!