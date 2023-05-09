Watch Now
Give Mom the Gift of Fragrance This Mother's Day

Just in time for Mother's Day, the Fragrance Queen joins us to show us how fragrance can transport and transform.
Posted at 8:38 AM, May 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-09 08:38:36-04

Mother’s Day allows us to celebrate those women who give us their all 365 days of the year! This year you can give her a gift tailored to just how extraordinary she is while also recognizing that moms need a mental break!

Linda G. Levy, the Fragrance Queen and president of The Fragrance Foundation, joins us to show you how fragrance can transport and transform! We are also in for a treat: a sneak preview of the Oscars of the fragrance industry – the 2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards with a look at how you can be a part of it!

