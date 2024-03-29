Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

'Girl From the North Country' On Stage at the Straz Center Now - March 31

Girl From the North Country is the Tony Award®-winning new musical that the Chicago Tribune declares is “a Broadway revelation!” It's now playing at the Straz Center.
Posted at 7:57 AM, Mar 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-29 07:57:48-04

Girl From the North Country is the Tony Award®-winning new musical that the Chicago Tribune declares is “a Broadway revelation!” It's now playing at the Straz Center.

Written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson and featuring Tony Award-winning orchestrations by Simon Hale, Girl From the North Country reimagines 20 legendary songs of Bob Dylan as they’ve never been heard before, including “Forever Young,” “All Along the Watchtower,” “Hurricane,” “Slow Train Coming” and “Like A Rolling Stone.” It’s 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota. We meet a group of wayward travelers whose lives intersect in a guesthouse filled with music, life, and hope. Experience this “profoundly beautiful” production (The New York Times) brought to vivid life by an extraordinary company of actors and musicians.

It's on stage now through March 31. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit StrazCenter.org.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com