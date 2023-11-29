Watch Now
Gifts to Make YOU a Holiday Hero

Posted at 8:54 AM, Nov 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-29 08:54:51-05

With the holidays approaching, some people can be harder to shop for than others. To help you become a holiday hero and impress even the toughest recipients on your list, we're joined by our parenting contributor, Carly Dorogi (IG: @CarlyDorogi).

Featured solutions: (see CarlyOnTV.com for details)

  • Tonies us.tonies.com - Use code MOMSDEAL20 on Tonies.com for 20% off purchases of $99 or more including Starter Set bundles (now through December 21). Also available at Walmart.
  • UVCeed uvceed.com - Use code MOMSDEAL20 for 20% off
  • Lanolips lanolips.com - Available at Ulta
  • Moonlite Storybook Projector mymoonlite.com- Also available on Amazon
  • Three Lollies Threelollies.com - Use code 10LOLLIES on Amazon (between 11/28 and 1/15) for 10% off. Click HERE.
