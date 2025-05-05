Gift Ideas for Mom: Jamie O'Donnell Shares Beauty & Cozy Must-Haves

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Jamie O’ + Co

Lifestyle expert Jamie O’Donnell shares some Mother’s Day gift ideas that mom will love!

SHARK CRYOGLOW: A MedSpa-Inspired Beauty Must-Have Mom Will Love



Shark™ CryoGlow™ is the only MedSpa-inspired under-eye cooling + LED anti-aging & acne clearing mask in the US. Developed with dermatologists, FDA-cleared and backed by clinical testing, CryoGlow™ combines high-energy red, blue and deep infrared light with a complete coverage design PLUS InstaChill Technology to soothe and energize under-eyes. Ranging 4-15 minutes, offers 4 targeted treatment modes: Under-Eye Revive Treatment, Better Aging Treatment, Skin Clearing Treatment and Skin Sustain Treatment for results at home with the touch of a button.

SharkBeauty.com, Ulta, Sephora, Amazon, $349.99

FLEXITOL ANTI-AGE HAND BALM & FLEXITOL SCALP RELIEF SERUM: Moisturizing Beauty Essentials for Mom



Flexitol is an amazing line of effective and innovative foot and skincare products that moms will love for dry skin issues with advanced formulations of only the highest quality ingredients. The Anti-Age Hand Balm is fortified with Vitamin E to replenish and condition your skin with a fast acting, clinically proven formula that helps improve elasticity and visibly reduce the look of dark age spots. The Scalp Relief Serum is hypoallergenic and ultra gentle with ingredients that calm and sooth your irritated and sensitive scalp while providing a refreshing cooling sensation to ease itchiness.

Amazon – $12

SUN CHLORELLA CREAM – RADIANT SKIN BUNDLE: Gift Mom Radiant Skin this Mother’s Day



Dermatologist recommended, Sun Chlorella Cream delivers soft, dewy-looking skin made possible by Chlorella Growth Factor (CGF), an ingredient that helps to even out skin tone, retain moisture and reduce appearance of fine lines. Combines GCF with ingredients like clove and grapefruit seed extract to promote healthy-looking skin. Suitable for all skin types and for use all year-round.

SunChlorellaUSA.com, Special Bundle – TWO jars for $141.08 (normally $82.99 per jar)

FAIRBAULT MILL: Cozy Heirloom Gift for Mom

