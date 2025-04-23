Ghost Brothers' Dalen Spratt Investigating the Historic Tampa Theatre

Watch Now
We're talking with Dalen Spratt from 'Ghost Brothers' about his new project called 'Graveyard Shift'! He's in Tampa right now to investigate one of our most haunted, historic sites.
From starring in and co-creating the hit paranormal franchise Ghost Brothers, to becoming one of the most recognizable faces in supernatural television, Dalen Spratt has spent nearly a decade exploring the unknown.

As the first all-Black ghost-hunting team to break into mainstream media, Ghost Brothers redefined what it means to search for spirits — blending humor, heart, and history with real paranormal investigation.

Now, Dalen continues his journey into the beyond with The Graveyard Shift, a personal project and YouTube series where he dives even deeper, focusing on real-time spirit communication using a spirit box, often at historic cemeteries and haunted sites.

This week, he returns to the Tampa Theatre, which he first visited in 2022 with the Ghost Brothers, to investigate one of Tampa’s most haunted historic sites for a future episode.

For more information, visit TheGraveyardShift.TV or find him on social media @DalenSpratt.

