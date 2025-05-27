Getting Kids Ready for Summer Camp

If your kiddo is heading off to summer camp, first you want to be sure to get that physical exam taken care of. Lots of camps require this. It’s a chance to get your child’s meds up to date and to screen for any potential health issues that may come up. Your child may be hiking, swimming, other strenuous activities, and that can be quite a change for kids who are used to sitting at a desk in class or lounging at home.

You can do some things to help your child acclimate to the summer heat. Gradually increase their exposure to heat and sun over a couple of weeks leading up to camp. That will help get their circulation and their sweat glands going, and help their core body temperature and heat rate adapt before camp time.

You should always teach kids to stay hydrated. Prep them with water bottles where you can, and remind them to take opportunities to drink water whenever they can during their days at camp. Remind your kids that its okay to ask for water, especially if they’re feeling light-headed or have muscle cramps or a headache. Let your kids know that it’s not okay to go in any body of water – a pool or a lake, anywhere – without adults supervising. And remind your kids to stay with others –to stay in groups. Double check your packing list and remember things like bug spray, sunscreen and hand sanitizer. Finally, be positive when you talk to kids about camp. A little anxiety is natural for kids, so you want to set expectations for a great experience.

HopkinsAllChildrens.org