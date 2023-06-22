Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Get Up-Close With Birds of Prey at the Florida Aquarium’s New Educational & Interactive Show

The Florida Aquarium is now offering an exciting new interactive and educational experience featuring birds of prey from around the world.
Posted at 8:23 AM, Jun 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-22 08:23:51-04

The Florida Aquarium is now offering an exciting new interactive and educational experience featuring birds of prey from around the world.

See "Raptors!" featuring birds including the Aplomado Falcon, European Common Buzzard, European Eagle Owl, and Harris’ Hawk. It happens three times every day - at 11:30, 1:30 and 3:30pm.

Guests of all ages will gain a new appreciation for these beautiful birds; learning about each species’ natural history and adaptations, their impact on the ecosystem and what can be done for species’ protection. Experiencing the birds in-flight and up close gives guests a new perspective as well. Crowd participation is often part of the daily demonstrations.

The exhibition runs now through Labor Day weekend.

For more information or to purchase tickets to the Florida Aquarium, visit FLAquarium.org.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com