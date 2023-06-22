Get Up-Close With Birds of Prey at the Florida Aquarium’s New Educational & Interactive Show

The Florida Aquarium is now offering an exciting new interactive and educational experience featuring birds of prey from around the world.

See "Raptors!" featuring birds including the Aplomado Falcon, European Common Buzzard, European Eagle Owl, and Harris’ Hawk. It happens three times every day - at 11:30, 1:30 and 3:30pm.

Guests of all ages will gain a new appreciation for these beautiful birds; learning about each species’ natural history and adaptations, their impact on the ecosystem and what can be done for species’ protection. Experiencing the birds in-flight and up close gives guests a new perspective as well. Crowd participation is often part of the daily demonstrations.

The exhibition runs now through Labor Day weekend.

For more information or to purchase tickets to the Florida Aquarium, visit FLAquarium.org.