Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Get Ready for the Holiday Season With These Top Picks from Lifestyle Contributor Limor Suss

We're officially heading into the holiday season! We're checking in with lifestyle contributor Limor Suss to see how she's getting ready for all the festive fun.
Posted at 8:44 AM, Nov 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-03 08:44:20-04

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss helps us start getting ready for the holidays!

Starting November 2 - 4, shop RetailMeNot’s fifth annual Cash Back Day, now extended to a full three days of savings — featuring hundreds of exclusive deals and cash back offers (for up to 30% cash back) from top brands like Neiman Marcus, Nike, Ray-Ban, Madewell, Elf Cosmetics, Ninja Kitchen and more to help you kick off the holiday season. Visit retailmenot.com/cashback to see all the deals starting Nov. 2!

 Own the ultimate space for epic battles with the customizable Bakugan Battle Arena.

Give The Olay Hyaluronic Body Care Regimen A Try As You Revamp Your Body Care Routine! The Body Wash Is $7.99, The Body Lotion Is $9.99 And Both Products Are Available At Major Retailers Nationwide.

Shop for the new Rodan + Fields Moisture+ Haircare Regimen at Rodanandfields.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com