Get Ready for Memorial Day: Essentials with Lifestyle Expert Josh McBride

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: JMM Consulting
Memorial Day is quickly approaching. Do you have everything you need in order for the holiday? If not, no worries! Entertainment & lifestyle expert Josh McBride shares some essentials.
For more information on all products discussed, visit:
- Heluva Good! Dips — HeluvaGood.com
- Turtle Wax — Available at TurtleWax.com, Costco & Advanced Auto Parts
- Eucerin Sun Advanced Hydration Face SPF 50 — Available on Amazon.com
- OLIPOP — Available at Whole Foods, Walmart, Target & Costco
- BIC EZ LOAD Lighter — BIC.com