Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Get Ready for Memorial Day: Essentials with Lifestyle Expert Josh McBride

Memorial Day is quickly approaching. Do you have everything you need in order for the holiday? If not, no worries! Entertainment &amp; lifestyle expert Josh McBride shares some essentials.
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: JMM Consulting

Memorial Day is quickly approaching. Do you have everything you need in order for the holiday? If not, no worries! Entertainment & lifestyle expert Josh McBride shares some essentials.

For more information on all products discussed, visit:

  • Heluva Good! Dips — HeluvaGood.com
  • Turtle Wax — Available at TurtleWax.com, Costco & Advanced Auto Parts
  • Eucerin Sun Advanced Hydration Face SPF 50 — Available on Amazon.com
  • OLIPOP — Available at Whole Foods, Walmart, Target & Costco
  • BIC EZ LOAD Lighter — BIC.com
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com