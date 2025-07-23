Get Ready for Class: 29th Annual Back-to-School Care Fair in St. Petersburg

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: The Junior League of St. Petersburg and Evara Health

The Junior League of St. Petersburg and Evara Health are helping students get ready to head back to class! It's the 29th Annual Back-to-School Care Fair!

It's happening on Saturday, July 26 from 8am - noon at Evara Health at Johnnie Ruth Clarke Center, located at 1344 22nd St. S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712.

It'll be a fun-filled morning with free backpacks and school supplies, school and sports physicals, dental exams, books, nutritious snack packs, haircuts, and more!

Families can also enjoy our exciting Street Fair with a DJ, shaved ice, face painting, kids’ activities, local sports teams, a fire truck, and more – then cool off indoors at the Agency Fair featuring local community organizations and resources.

Pre-registration for medical/dental appointments is suggested but not required: forms.office.com/r/zMieVjZiRL.

For more information, visit JLStPete.org and EvaraHealth.org.