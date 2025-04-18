Get Ready for Bolts v Panthers Playoff Series with Festivites Across Tampa!

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Tampa Bay Lightning

It's Bolts vs Panthers in Round One of the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs! We're getting you ready for puck drop, talking about all sorts of exciting festivities planned.

Playoff Pop-Up in Centro Ybor



The Tampa Bay Lightning are launching into the playoffs with their Playoff Pop-Up event in Centro Ybor on April 18th from 6 pm – 9 pm.

The organization will be taking over Ybor City with an exclusive pop-up store with limited merchandise, including this year’s playoff gear, a collaboration with Pep Rally Art Studios, and new players' tee designs that can only be found in the store.

In addition to the new retail line in the store, fans will have the chance to win autograph prizes, pick up their playoff yard signs, and free swag to gear up for Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The event will feature a Blue Carpet, Glambot photo activation, ThunderBug, and a guest appearance from Bolts Alumnus Ryan Malone with a 30-minute autograph session.

The programming will be supported with partner activations from JC Newman Cigars, Copper Cane wine, and Ashley Furniture.

To cap the night, worldwide EDM sensation DJ Amrbxse will perform a FREE concert from Centro Ybor looking over 7th Avenue in Ybor City.

Playoff Watch Parties



The Bolts will be hosting official Lightning Watch Parties at Sparkman Wharf for Away Game #1 and Midtown Tampa for Away Game #2.

Fans can enjoy live entertainment, appearances from ThunderBug and other Lightning personalities, giveaways, concession specials, and more.

Follow Tampa Bay Lightning social media channels and subscribe to Lightning Insider to stay up to date with watch party locations throughout the playoffs.

For more information, visit TampaBayLightning.com/2025Playoffs.