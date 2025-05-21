Watch Now
Get Ready for Adulting: Jennifer Jolly Shares Essential Tech Tips for New Grads

Tech expert Jennifer Jolly has teamed up with Verizon to share essential tips for new grads. Discover affordable internet options, smartphone deals, and advice for setting up your digital life!
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Verizon Value Brands

Graduation season is here, and for many new graduates, it's not just about the cap and gown—it's also the start of a new chapter filled with adulting challenges.

To ease the transition, tech expert Jennifer Jolly has partnered with Verizon to help graduates and anyone looking to save money get their digital "Adulting Checklist" in order.

For more information, visit Verizon Value Brands’ websites or Techish.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

