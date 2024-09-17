Get Ready for a Flavorful Fusion of Food and Science at MOSI’s Science of the Cuban Sandwich Event

It’s time to celebrate Tampa’s iconic creation—the Cuban sandwich—in a way that blends the magic of flavor with the wonder of science!

MOSI, Tampa’s Museum of Science & Industry, is bringing back its wildly popular Science of the Cuban Sandwich event on Saturday, September 28 from 6-9pm.

This year’s event promises to be a feast for the senses as top chefs from the Tampa Bay area battle it out to claim the title of Best Cuban Sandwich. Last year’s champions, Havana Fresca (formerly Smokin' Cuban), are back to defend their crown. The stakes are high, and the sandwiches will be stacked high with both traditional and innovative takes on the Tampa classic.

This is an 18-and-up event. Tickets are $20 for MOSI members and $30 for non-members. It sells out every year, and food fans won’t want to miss it. You’ll also get a complimentary swag bag if you’re one of the first 100 guests to bring a nonperishable food item to donate to ECHO, the Emergency Help Care Organization.