Get a Garden Started for Mom This Mother's Day

Kathryn Emery, 20-year home improvement &amp; lifestyle expert, shares her tips on getting a garden started for Mom this Mother's Day.
Posted at 7:38 AM, May 05, 2023
Kathryn Emery, a 20-Year Home Improvement & Lifestyle Expert and friend of the show, shows us how to plant a garden for Mom this Mother's Day.

Start by using a Power Planter Auger instead of a shovel. It can get things digging a lot easier and it comes in different colors. The orange color is exclusive to Home Depot, find it at HomeDepot.com.

Now keep things alive, rethink the way you water! Water directly at the roots with Root Quencher subsurface watering devices. You can also use a Ranchio smart hose timer to automatically water.

Lastly, give mom these fun gloves from Home Depot to maintain the garden all year long!

For more information, visit BeTheBestHome.com.

