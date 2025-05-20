Gen Z Navigating Post-Grad Challenges: Key Insights from Intuit's Prosperity Index

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Intuit

As graduates enter the “real world”, preparing for the potential turbulent times ahead can prove to be extremely challenging.

To better understand how Gen Z is preparing for this next chapter, Intuit just released its new Prosperity Index: Graduation Edition – a deep dive into how this generation is thinking about money, success, and “making it” post-grad.

Financial literacy professional & Intuit financial advocate Marissa Cazem Potts joins us to share some key findings from the study, highlighting how these recent additions to the workforce can navigate their way to financial stability and success.

For more information, visit Intuit.com/Lifeing.