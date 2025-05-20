Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Gen Z Navigating Post-Grad Challenges: Key Insights from Intuit's Prosperity Index

As graduation season is in full swing , the Class of 2025 is facing an uncertain financial landscape.
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Intuit

As graduates enter the “real world”, preparing for the potential turbulent times ahead can prove to be extremely challenging.

To better understand how Gen Z is preparing for this next chapter, Intuit just released its new Prosperity Index: Graduation Edition – a deep dive into how this generation is thinking about money, success, and “making it” post-grad.

Financial literacy professional & Intuit financial advocate Marissa Cazem Potts joins us to share some key findings from the study, highlighting how these recent additions to the workforce can navigate their way to financial stability and success.

For more information, visit Intuit.com/Lifeing.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com