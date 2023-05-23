Gale Healthcare Foundation Offering Scholarships to Help Future Nurses

The Tampa-based nonprofit Gale Healthcare Foundation is offering a scholarship program to help the nationwide nursing shortage. Florida alone is projected to have a statewide shortage of nearly 60,000 nurses by 2033!

They're committing $500,000 over the next two years to support nursing and nursing assistant education and training. These scholarships help take away much of the financial stress for new nurses and encourage them to stay on track and finish their degrees.

The Gale Healthcare Foundation has given out 60 scholarships to nursing students across the southeast, from Kentucky to North Carolina to right here in Tampa Bay. They've also made donations to nursing programs, like at Hillsborough Community College and a training school in Bradenton.

For more information, visit GaleHealthcareFoundation.org.