Gabrielle DiDato Shares Beauty & Wellness Used During Miami Swim Week

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser:

Lifestyle expert Gabrielle DiDato hit the red carpet at the Sports Illustrated swimsuit runway show in Miami! She shares some of the beauty & wellness essentials she used:

The Infrared Upgrade — Heat Healer

Getting red carpet ready starts with wellness, and Heat Healer has me covered. This female-founded brand from Bondi Beach, Australia, creates thoughtfully designed tools that blend beauty, recovery, and health into your daily routine.

For my prep, I slipped into their Lymphatic Onesie—a wearable lymphatic massage suit that boosts circulation, reduces fluid retention, and supports recovery. It’s temperature-regulating, stylish, and even converts body heat into infrared energy. Wellness is hot—and so is feeling good from the inside out.

Smile Goals, Unlocked — Supersmile Your smile is your ultimate accessory—and Supersmile makes sure it shines. Their award-winning Zina Toothbrush features a patented 45° polishing head that cleans above and below the gumline, with built-in timers and a magnetic charger for that ultra-clean, on-the-go glam.

Want instant whitening? Their Calprox-powered system brightens without sensitivity—and can whiten teeth up to two shades in one dry-brush use.

Before brunch or a wine bar, I swipe on The Bolt—a protective enamel serum that blocks stains for up to 6 hours. And for touch-ups on the fly, The Quikee polishes your smile and freshens breath in seconds. Because nothing finishes a red carpet look like a confident, radiant smile.

Lips, SPF, and a Hint of Glow — Lano Lips

Obsessed is an understatement. I’ve been reaching for the Lanolips Sun Balm SPF 30 in Tropical nonstop. It combines their cult-favorite lanolin balm base with golden shimmer and pineapple scent for a beachy, sun-kissed finish. Hydrating, non-tinted, and made with 100% natural ingredients, this $14 wonder is the ultimate summer essential—available at Ulta and Ulta.com.

Glow Mode: Activated — Medicube

For that luminous, red carpet-ready skin, I turned to Korea’s #1 skincare brand: Medicube.

Their Booster Pro device delivers six skin-enhancing functions—boosting radiance, contouring, tightening, and refining pores all in one go. I paired it with their Deep Vita C Capsule Cream. Just pop the capsule, blend, and apply for instantly brighter, more even skin. It’s my go-to for that coveted “glass skin” glow that turns heads and cameras alike.

A Stylish Stay — The Betsy Hotel, South Beach

While in Miami, I stayed at The Betsy Hotel—an Ocean Drive gem that perfectly balances timeless elegance with a relaxed, creative spirit. Whether I was sipping coffee in the courtyard, watching the sunrise from the rooftop, or getting ready in their beautiful rooms, The Betsy felt like a calm, inspiring home base during a very high-energy week. I wanted to highlight my stay because it made such a difference in helping me feel grounded, comfortable, and ready for the spotlight.