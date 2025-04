Get ready for an afternoon of fun, fashion, and food — all for a good cause. The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's fourth annual Runway for a Cause is coming up this weekend!

All funds stay local here in Tampa Bay to help those suffering from cancer, plus families of those afflicted, and to help fund research.

Runway for A Cause is happening on Saturday, April 26 from 11:30am - 2:30pm at Aloft Tampa Midtown. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.