From Super-Small Life to Super-Huge Life: Two New Exhibits Opening at MOSI

One exciting thing after another is coming in 2025 to MOSI, Tampa’s Museum of Science and Industry!

Two new exhibits are opening this month—one that shows off super-small life and one that shows of super-huge life, taking us to the world of dinosaurs. That all leads up to the opening of MOSI’s new Digital Dome Theatre this spring.

Nikon Small World

“Nikon Small World” is a temporary exhibit opening this weekend, that gives you an incredible up-close look at “microphotography.” Those are photos and videos that capture the tiniest things in the world. We’re talking about the size of the head of a pin or even way smaller than that!

At MOSI, those photos will be super-sized, so you can spot every amazing detail.



The exhibit showcases the winners of the 50th “Nikon Small World” competition

You’ll see everything from slime mold to octopus eggs and each photo has its own fascinating beauty

The first-place winner is a photo of different types of brain cells at 100 times magnification

Dinosaur Discoveries

While we’ve all just moved forward one year, the next exhibit will take you backward about 66 million years… to the time of the dinosaurs. “Dinosaur Discoveries: Ancient Fossils, New Ideas” opens at MOSI on the weekend of January 25th.

It’s all about exploring what living, breathing dinosaurs were really like. And it showcases some of the newest discoveries in how dinosaurs moved and lived.



It’s a combination of major fossil finds, cool computer simulations, and amazing models that bring the movement of dinosaurs to life.

It’s MOSI’s first collaboration with one of the top dinosaur research museums in the world: the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

See real fossils and exact replicas of many of the best-known dinosaurs like T.rex, triceratops, and Apatosaurus.

Digital Dome Theatre

MOSI’s iconic blue dome will reopen in the next few months with the new MOSI Digital Dome Theatre inside.



This is pull-you-in and blow-your-mind educational fun; 8-story-tall screen will surround you with science, with 360-degree movies and the second-largest digital dome planetarium in America

This will make MOSI one of the top destinations in Florida for STEM field trips; MOSI currently has a small planetarium that can seat 46 guests, but the new Digital Dome Theatre will seat more than 300.

This project sends the message that, once and for all, MOSI is here to stay next to USF in Uptown.

MOSI is located at 4801 E Fowler Avenue in Tampa. For more information, visit MOSI.org.