From Pampering to Personal Safety: 2024's Best Last-Minute Tech Gift Ideas with Expert Jennifer Jolly

The final sprint is on to snag the perfect gifts for everyone on your list! Tech-life columnist Jennifer Jolly joins us with her final picks of the year.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Techish

For more information, check out:

  • Samsung.com for gift ideas for the whole family
  • iRobot Roomba Combo® 10 Max Robot + AutoWash Dock
  • Aster App and Button — AsterSafetyApp.com
  • RENPHO.com
  • Bitkey: The Bitcoin wallet that makes owning bitcoin simple and secure.
    • Use code BITKEY99 for 34% off
  • Techish.com
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

