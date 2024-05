From painting to brunch to yoga, there's a lot going on for moms at the Epicurean this weekend:



Saturday, May 11 from 1-4pm: Mother’s Day Painting & Vino

Sunday, May 12 from 8am-3pm: Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet

Sunday, May 12 from 10-11am: Bend, Bubbles & Brunch!

For more information about all these events and more, visit EpicureanHotel.com/Events.