From Garage Hobby to Tampa Bay Staple: Buddy Brew Coffee Celebrating 15 Years

Buddy Brew Coffee is celebrating its 15th anniversary! Founded as a hobby in the founder's garage, Buddy Brew has transformed into a beloved Tampa Bay staple.

There are eight cafes throughout Tampa Bay. The company has also expanded its reach with coffee beans and cold brew cans now available nationally at retailers like Publix, Sprouts, The Fresh Market, and Erewhon, as well as through hundreds of wholesale partners across Florida — including restaurants, hotels, and cafes.

To mark the season, Buddy Brew has launched exciting spring specials, including the Carrot Cake Iced Latte, Mixed Berry Flat White, and the Earth Day Matcha Latte. Coffee lovers can look forward to their vibrant summer smoothies, set to launch before June.

For those seeking a potent pick-me-up, Buddy Brew’s BOLT Organic Cold Brew cans contain 325mg of caffeine. Made with specialty-grade coffee and water, they contain no added sugars or chemicals. All of the coffee is hand-roasted and cold-brewed on-site in Tampa, reflecting the company’s commitment to quality.

Stay connected with Buddy Brew Coffee on social media @BuddyBrewCoffee or download their app to earn rewards and order ahead. Coffee aficionados can also purchase their favorite beans directly from the website at BuddyBrew.com.