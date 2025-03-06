Watch Now
freeFall Theatre Presents 'Sondheim & Weidman's Road Show': On Stage Now - March 16

freeFall Theatre presents 'Sondheim &amp; Weidman's Road Show', on stage now through March 16. It's based on the true story of the Mizner Brothers.
From the writing team that brought us Assassins and Pacific OverturesRoad Show is based on the true story of the Mizner Brothers. From the Alaskan Gold Rush in the 1890s to the Florida real estate boom in the 1920s, Road Show is the story of men and women in late nineteenth century America, willing to take risks to grab their piece of the American Dream. Spanning 40 years, Addison and Wilson Mizner are constantly looking for the next way to strike it rich. This quest turns into a test of morality and judgment for the two brothers that will change their lives in unexpected ways.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit freeFallTheatre.com.

