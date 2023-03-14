Freedom Boat Club Makes Boating Easy and Hassle-Free

Freedom Boat Club is the world’s largest members-only boat club with more than 380 locations across the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. Locally, Freedom Boat Club of Tampa Bay has more than 30 locations across the Tampa Bay area providing access to the best boating locations in the region.

As a member of Freedom Freedom Boat Club, you pay a one-time entry fee and monthly dues, and in return, you have access to their fleet of boats to enjoy a day on the water while they take care of the rest including storage, fueling, cleaning, maintenance, insurance and more.

Each member of Freedom Boat Club is required to complete on-water training by a U.S. Coast Guard certified captain, and members have unlimited access to training as part of their membership. Their goal is to ensure each member feels comfortable and confident at the helm. Additionally, as a member, you can access their 380+ locations worldwide to enjoy boating in some of the world's top boating destinations.

For more information, visit FreedomBoatClubTampaBay.com or call them at 1-855-FREEDOM.