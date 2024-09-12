Free Makeovers, On-Site Mammograms & More: FloridaRAMA Hosting 'Glam for the Girls' Event

Get ready for a day of empowerment, creativity, and support as FloridaRAMA hosts the "Glam for the Girls" event. This is a breast cancer awareness event in support of the women in the St. Pete community.
It's happening from noon - 5pm on September 20. Admission is free.
Event highlights include:
- Makeovers & Photo Shoots: 20 local breast cancer survivors will receive complimentary makeovers and a professional photo shoot capturing their beauty and strength.
- On-site mammograms: In partnership with local healthcare providers, 10 women will receive free mammograms to promote early detection and proactive health management.
- Photography for a Cause: Roaming photographers will capture moments of the day, with proceeds from photo sales and donations benefiting the Breast Cancer Foundation of Central Florida.
- Coffee with St. Pete Girl Bosses: A morning coffee event hosted by St. Pete Girl Bosses will take place from 8:30 -10:30 a.m., bringing together local, female entrepreneurs.
For more information, visit FloridaRAMA.art.