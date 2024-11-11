Watch Now
Free Health & Wellness Event for Women Veterans in Tampa Bay Happening Nov. 13

On this Veteran's Day, we're sharing news about an upcoming event that's bringing together women veterans from across Tampa Bay.
Operation: Veteran Connect is organizing the event, happening on November 13 from 10am - 3pm at the Tampa Garden Club.

It's focused on women’s health and stress management. Experts will be there, ready to share how hormones and stress impact your mind and body. Plus, you'll be able to try out soothing activities like Tai Chi and breathing exercises to help you unwind.

Enjoy a lunch buffet, dress comfy, and get ready for a day filled with learning, connecting, and raffle prizes.

For more information, visit SeniorsInService.org.

