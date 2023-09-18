Free Financial Literacy Course From Capital One & Khan Academy Aims to Bridge the Equity Gap

Watch Now
Studies show that financial literacy classes help students learn to save and more than half of the students with financial literacy education spend less than their income. In fact, individuals who participate in education programs increase their savings rates by 22%.

Currently, less than half of states in the nation require high school students to complete a personal finance course, leaving nearly 80% of students without access to foundational knowledge.

To help bridge the equity gap, Capital One is partnering with Khan Academy for a three-year partnership, offering free, mastery-learning classes on subjects like budgeting and saving, consumer credit, and setting financial goals.

For more information, visit KhanAcademy.org or CapitalOne.com.

