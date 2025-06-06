Founder & Owner of Mandola’s Italian Kitchen Celebrates 50 Years of Culinary Excellence

Damian Mandola, founder and owner of Mandola's Italian Kitchen, is celebrating a remarkable milestone—50 years since he opened his first restaurant at just 21 years old. This June, Mandola will commemorate this golden anniversary with special festivities and delicious offerings.

The journey began with Damian's Fine Italian Food, which he launched while a senior in college. Over the decades, Mandola has established 12 restaurant concepts, including the widely recognized Carrabba’s and Mandola's, which opened in 2006 as an open kitchen, counter-service concept, and Italian market.

At Mandola's, guests can experience fresh, scratch-made Italian cuisine made from family recipes.

To mark this special year, Mandola's is rolling back the price of its beloved Spaghetti and Meatballs to just $2.25—the price it was 50 years ago! This offer will be available to the first 50 guests at each location on June 16, the anniversary date.

Join Mandola in celebrating 50 years of dedication to authentic Italian cuisine by visiting their locations in Riverview, Carrollwood, Oldsmar, and Odessa. For more information, visit Mandolas.com.