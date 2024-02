As a former jazz singer for the U.S. Army, Alexis Cole may be the most talented vocalist to ever hold a top-secret military clearance. She has a dozen critically acclaimed albums and New York-based Hot House Magazine calls her "A rising star in the jazz world.”

You can see her in concert this Thursday, February 15 at 8pm at the New Tampa Performing Arts Center.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit TampaJazzClub.com.