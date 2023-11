Created by Oscar-winning director Ben Proudfoot, the short film ‘Forgiving Johnny’ follows the journey of an LA County public defender who leveraged a new digital record system to successfully defend a client with developmental disabilities.

Joining us to tell us more about the film is LA County Public Defender Noah Cox and producer of the film Publicis Sapient CMO, Teresa Barreira.

For more information, visit PublicisSapient.com/impact/forgiving-johnny-film.