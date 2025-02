Direct from Argentina, the incomparable 'Forever Tango' is coming to Tampa! The show features the best tango dancers in the world, internationally renowned musicians and vocalists, and a storyline true to the art of tango.

'Forever Tango' will be at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts on Wednesday, February 5 at 7:30pm. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit StrazCenter.org.