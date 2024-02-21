Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Foreigner's Journey to Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live: All the Fun Coming to the Mahaffey

We're taking a look at what's coming the the Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater!
Posted at 8:27 AM, Feb 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-21 08:27:27-05

We're taking a look at what's coming to the Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater!

Foreigner’s Journey – Friday, 2/23 at 8pm

  • The music and energy of two legendary stadium rock bands comes together in one electrifying show! Foreigners Journey are more than a tribute band. They’re a time machine, and their energy is infectious!

Top of the World: A Carpenters Tribute – Thursday, 2/29 at 7:30pm

  • Top Of The World is The World’s Premiere Tribute to The Carpenters! Fronted by singer Debbie Taylor, her Karen Carpenter vocal resemblance is absolutely astonishing.

Stars of the Sixties – Friday, March 1 at 7:30pm

  • Stars of the Sixties returns to St. Petersburg for one night only with an all-new line-up including Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone, The Lovin’ Spoonful, The Happenings’ original lead singer Bobby Miranda, and Chris Ruggiero.

Celtic Woman – Saturday, March 2 at 8pm

  • Celtic Woman will carry on its legacy of uplifting performances packed with breath-taking harmonies and instrumental virtuosity. The group brings an all-new live show to celebrate its 20th anniversary to the Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live: King for a Day the Grr-ific Musical! – Wednesday, March 20 at 6:30pm

  • The grr-ific musical for little tigers and grown-ups alike is back! The hugely popular Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood LIVE!, based on the #1 PBS KIDS TV and Emmy Award-winning series that has delighted live audiences on stages across the country is back.

For more information or to purchase tickets to any of these shows, visit TheMahaffey.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com