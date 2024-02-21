Foreigner's Journey to Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live: All the Fun Coming to the Mahaffey

We're taking a look at what's coming to the Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater!

Foreigner’s Journey – Friday, 2/23 at 8pm



The music and energy of two legendary stadium rock bands comes together in one electrifying show! Foreigners Journey are more than a tribute band. They’re a time machine, and their energy is infectious!

Top of the World: A Carpenters Tribute – Thursday, 2/29 at 7:30pm



Top Of The World is The World’s Premiere Tribute to The Carpenters! Fronted by singer Debbie Taylor, her Karen Carpenter vocal resemblance is absolutely astonishing.

Stars of the Sixties – Friday, March 1 at 7:30pm



Stars of the Sixties returns to St. Petersburg for one night only with an all-new line-up including Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone, The Lovin’ Spoonful, The Happenings’ original lead singer Bobby Miranda, and Chris Ruggiero.

Celtic Woman – Saturday, March 2 at 8pm



Celtic Woman will carry on its legacy of uplifting performances packed with breath-taking harmonies and instrumental virtuosity. The group brings an all-new live show to celebrate its 20th anniversary to the Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live: King for a Day the Grr-ific Musical! – Wednesday, March 20 at 6:30pm



The grr-ific musical for little tigers and grown-ups alike is back! The hugely popular Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood LIVE!, based on the #1 PBS KIDS TV and Emmy Award-winning series that has delighted live audiences on stages across the country is back.

For more information or to purchase tickets to any of these shows, visit TheMahaffey.com.