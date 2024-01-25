Watch Now
Foreigners Journey Coming to the Mahaffey Theater on Feb. 23

Foreigners Journey is coming to the Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater on Friday, February 23. We're talking with the band's vocalist about what you can expect!
Posted at 8:23 AM, Jan 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-25 08:23:34-05

The music and energy of two legendary stadium rock bands come together in one electrifying show as Foreigners Journey comes to town next month!

From heartwarming power ballads like “Faithfully,” “I Want to Know What Love Is,” to anthems like “Feels Like The First Time,” “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Cold As Ice” and “Any Way You Want It,” Foreigners Journey are more than a tribute band. They’re a time machine, and their energy is infectious!

We're talking with lead singer Rudy Cardenas about what you can expect.

Foreigners Journey is coming to the Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater on Friday, February 23 at 8pm. Visit TheMahaffey.com for more information or to purchase tickets.

