Forbici Modern Italian To Open New Location in Downtown St. Pete

Forbici Modern Italian, the beloved dining spot in Hyde Park Village, is launching a new lineup of limited-time specials on its menu!

Chef Jose Garcia joins us in our kitchen, making one of the specials and walking us through the technique, ingredients, and vibrant flavors.

Highlights of this season's offerings include Crispy Catch Roasted Baby Carrots for lunch, Spicy Meatball Pizza, Primavera al Limone Pasta, and a delicious Snapper entrée.

Forbici Modern Italian is located at 1633 W Snow Avenue in Hyde Park Village. For more details, visit EatForbici.com or call (813) 251-8001.

Additionally, a new location is set to open in downtown St. Pete, although the official date has yet to be announced.