Forbici Modern Italian is celebrating five years in Hyde Park! They're hosting an anniversary party on Tuesday, June 11 from 5-10pm.

Forbici offers delicious food and drinks, plus a daily happy hour from 3-6pm, and live music throughout the night.

They're located at 1633 West Snow Avenue in Tampa. For more information, visit EatForbici.com or call (813) 251-8001.