Football Season: Chef Aaron McCargo's Tips For a Flavorful Tailgate Spread

Chef Aaron McCargo gives us some creative shortcuts and hacks for achieving a delicious tailgate spread using DoorDash.
Posted at 8:21 AM, Oct 20, 2023
More than half of Americans plan to throw or attend a game day party this football season, but even for those who love entertaining, it can be a hassle to play host, prep, and entertain a big group when you want to enjoy the game yourself.

Chef Aaron McCargo unveils game-changing tips to elevate your game-day gathering with DoorDash.

Outsourcing the prep to DoorDash is a great hack to ensure everyone (even the host) enjoys the game. With DoorDash, you can get everything you need delivered straight to your door– including food, groceries, alcohol, party decor, and even football gear.

For more information, visit DoorDash.com or check out the DoorDash app.

