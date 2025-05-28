Food Network's BBQ Brawl!

Food Network’s new season of BBQ BRAWL, BBQ BRAWL: FLAY V. CHAUHAN V. LOFASO, premieres on Sunday, June 1st at 9PM ET/PT.

BBQ BRAWL: FLAY V. CHAUHAN V. LOFASO BBQ Brawl is back at the Star Hill Ranch in Austin, TX, and Bobby Flayis ready to defend his title against two new captains coming to town to take him down: Maneet Chauhan and Antonia Lofaso. The three culinary heavyweights will mentor teams of the country’s most respected barbeque pitmasters as they go head-to-head in a series of expert grilling challenges. It is the most primal season yet, with everything from live fire cooking to an all-night cook and shocking surprises around every corner. BBQ Brawl: Flay V. Chauhan V. Lofaso kicks off all the action on Sunday, June 1st at 9pm ET/PT and, over ten episodes, the Brawlers battle it out to impress returning judges Carson Kressley, Rodney Scott and Brooke Williamson, who determine which pitmaster will be crowned the “Master of ‘Cue” and have their BBQ skills featured on Food Network social platforms.

Rosalie Bradford Pareja is a 31 year-old, Florida Native living in her hometown of Clearwater Florida. She is a self-taught Chef & Pitmaster, and owns her own business, Cast Iron Skillz, working freelance in the grilling industry. Rosalie is a recipe developer, sharing her recipes on her Instagram and Facebook account, @CASTIRONSKILLZ , where she is an ambassador for some big brands in BBQ, sharing approachable and creative grilling recipes. Rosalie writes recipes for various grilling blogs and specializes in pellet smoking and live fire cooking. Rosalie is a grilling instructor and social media specialist at her local meat market, and loves to cater bbq and host grilling events on the side. She is a former Youth Pastor and Camp Counselor, so she has a background of cooking with kids and continues to teach children and adults how to cook, as well as takes on non-profit cooking adventures feeding first responders, military, and more. Her husband is active duty military, serving the United States Air Force, so she loves to feed the airmen on base regularly. Rosalie is currently working on launching her grilling recipe blog and seasoning line, Castironskillz.com, so stay tuned!

