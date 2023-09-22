Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Food From the Soul Festival Happening This Weekend in Tampa

The Food for the Soul Festival is happening this weekend in Tampa! It's happening on Saturday, September 23 at Perry Harvey Sr. Park.
Posted at 8:28 AM, Sep 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-22 08:28:24-04

The Food for the Soul Festival is happening this weekend in Tampa! It's happening on Saturday, September 23 at Perry Harvey Sr. Park.

This fun-filled day includes entertainment and ethnic cuisine from people of color (African Black Descent, African American Black Descent, Caribbean, Asian, Hispanic/Latin/Latin X, and Native American), caterers, food trucks, start-ups, and restaurants worldwide. In contrast, each restaurant competes for prize money and bragging rights.

Relax with friends while you enjoy the best cuisine with a glass of an exotic drink in your hand. Shop thru everything from original art to handmade jewelry from an excellent selection of vendors.

For more information, visit FoodFromTheSoulFestival.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com