Food From the Soul Festival Happening This Weekend in Tampa

The Food for the Soul Festival is happening this weekend in Tampa! It's happening on Saturday, September 23 at Perry Harvey Sr. Park.

This fun-filled day includes entertainment and ethnic cuisine from people of color (African Black Descent, African American Black Descent, Caribbean, Asian, Hispanic/Latin/Latin X, and Native American), caterers, food trucks, start-ups, and restaurants worldwide. In contrast, each restaurant competes for prize money and bragging rights.

Relax with friends while you enjoy the best cuisine with a glass of an exotic drink in your hand. Shop thru everything from original art to handmade jewelry from an excellent selection of vendors.

For more information, visit FoodFromTheSoulFestival.com.