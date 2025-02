FOMO Chefs joins us in our kitchen! Johnathan Rodriguez and Jeffery Schlissel are private chefs who also offer farm-to-table dinner experiences and cooking classes.

They have two events coming up:



May 4 at 6pm: Ever After Farms in New Smyrna

Menu will be Star Wars-Themed!

May 10 at 6pm: Ever After Farms Flowers in Seffner

Day before Mother's Day!

Pick flowers & enjoy a four-course tasting menu!



For more information, visit FOMOChefs.com.