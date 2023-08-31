Watch Now
Florida's Largest Home Show

Posted at 12:48 PM, Aug 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-31 12:48:58-04

We've showing you just some of the vendors you can see at Florida's Largest Home Show, happening at the Florida State Fairgrounds from January 6-8.

It’s a showcase of more than 900 exhibits of the newest home products and services, all under one roof. You’ll have a chance to get expert insight, ideas, and inspiration for living well.

It’s a huge weekend-long sale featuring innovative products and solutions to help you with projects at home. Come shop, compare, save and talk to the pros on ways to repair, remodel, furnish and spruce up your home. Whether you want to find out more about landscaping, kitchen or bathroom remodeling, interior design, green building, appliances and bedding, sinkhole mitigation, or storage solutions, local experts will be on hand with displays, exhibits, demonstrations, and seminars.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit FloridasLargestHomeShow.com.

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area.

