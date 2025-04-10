Florida's Hottest Show on Dirt: Tampa Bay Rodeo & Family Festival Happening April 11 & 12

Ready for a rip-roarin' good time? Don't miss the all-new Tampa Bay Rodeo & Family Festival at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds on April 11 & 12.

The best cowboys and cowgirls in the Southeast are saddling up for a full rodeo, featuring two action-packed days of bull riding, bronco busting, barrel racing, calf roping, team roping, and bull dogging. Feel the adrenaline as riders take on powerful bulls and lightning-fast horses in the ultimate test of skill and courage.

Come early for the Family Festival, where the fun starts with live music, delicious food, and exciting activities for the whole family.

It’s Florida’s Hottest Show on Dirt, so grab your friends and family and come on down for a night of dust, adrenaline, and unforgettable memories.

For more information, visit TampaRodeo.com.