Floridan Palace Hotel Partners with Home Makers of Hope to Furnish Homes in Tampa

With hotel renovations and updates underway, The Floridan Palace Hotel has partnered with Home Makers of Hope to donate its guest room and suite furniture to help furnish homes for families and individuals struggling with poverty in the Tampa Bay area.

Home Makers of Hope provides essential furnishings and household items to families and individuals by providing linens and beds to sleep on, fully equipping their kitchens where families can have meals together, and decorating living areas to encourage family time.

“The Floridan Palace has been part of the community since 1926 and it was important to our ownership and leadership teams to continue that relationship by providing resources to those in our community that are in need,” says Joe Smith, Founding & Managing Partner of 1754 Properties LLC.

The Floridan Palace plans to donate three floors worth of furniture and has already supplied several pieces of furniture including bed frames, mattresses, dressers, coffee tables, desks, and side tables.

“We are hopeful that more hoteliers seek to share their resources with the community in lieu of liquidating or sending their furnishings to landfills,” adds Crystal Rivera, General Manager of the Floridan Palace Hotel.

“The generous donation from The Floridan Palace is great! The furniture is beautiful – and the hotel is beautiful. Our clients are going to love the furniture,” says Ed Ortega, a representative of Home Makers of Hope. “We serve about 280-300 families per year in Hillsborough County, so we’re grateful to have community partners like the Floridan Palace Hotel.”

For more information, visit FloridanPalace.com and HomeMakersofHope.com.