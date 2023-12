Did you know Florida is the second largest producer of fresh strawberries in the USA? More than 14,000 acres of berries are grown in central Florida. Plant City is the main hub!

Florida strawberries are in season now! Make sure to look for Fresh From Florida on the label.

Strawberry Sue with the Florida Strawberry Growers Association joins us with some delicious recipe ideas.

For more information, visit FloridaStrawberries.com.